Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Officials to conduct 50,000 tests per day, orders Adityanath govt; UP minister Upendra Tiwari tests positive

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the state per day. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19.

Auto refresh feeds

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to rise above one lakh from 100, and another fortnight to cross two lakh on 3 June. It took 10 days for the case count to touch the three lakh-mark and another eight days for the cases to climb above four lakh on 21 June. In another six days, the total tally raced past the five-lakh mark. Then it took 10 days to cross seven lakh.

According to news agency PTI, India recorded an increase of more than 22,000 new cases for the eighth consecutive day, on Saturday. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to cross eight lakh.

Even at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) where Subhrajit Chattopadhyay died on late Friday night, admitted him only after his mother threatened to commit suicide if he was not treated there, the class 12 students father claimed. When contacted, Director of Health Services Ajoy Chakraborty said that the matter would be definitely looked into.

The parents of an 18-year-old man, who was diabetic and tested positive for COVID-19 before his death in a government hospital in Kolkata, on Saturday alleged that he succumbed because of negligence as he was refused a bed by three medical facilities.

The megastar had yesterday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive and been admitted to the same hospital on Saturday.

Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital's PRO told ANI Amitabh Bachchan's condition is stable. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently kept in the isolation unit of the hospital.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Kumar who is currently CEO of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, reports PTI. Pune is among the worst-hit cities in the state and, as on Friday evening, had 25,893 cases, with the rise particularly sharp and worrying over the past few days.

The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked Trump’s first public appearance with a face-covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year.

President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers, reports Reuters.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The WHO has praised our country's Dharavi model for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection. The entire team responsible for this achievement of Dharavi, especially the residents, deserve applause."

A day after the World Health Organisation lauded Mumbai's Dharavi for breaking the chain of COVID-19 transmission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated all those responsible for the achievement.

According to initial media reports , he has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital. Also his family members will be tested for the virus now.

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Chauhan, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet was tested for the virus on Friday.

After Bollywood actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for the coronavirus, reports say that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for it.

People will now have to show their Aadhaar card, COVID-19 test certificate, doctor's prescription and phone number to get their hands on the medicine, authorities told NDTV.

Documents including Aadhar card, doctor’s prescription, consent form, a COVID-19 positive report and the contact details of the purchaser was made mandatory by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to buy antiviral drug, Remdesivir, anti-inflammatory medicine Tocilizumab, reports Times Of India.

ANI reports say that the staffers took the test on their own. Now Mumbai's civic body BMC is to test them again.

He will be tested in a few days. It is the staff working in close proximity to him who have been infected. Around 100 Raj Bhavan staff members took the Covid-19 test, according to NDTV report.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, is in isolation after at least 18 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan on Saturday, reports News18.

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation arrive at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, reports ANI.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi says monsoon session of the Parliament will be certainly held, reports ANI. He adds that the government will take all precautions amid the coronavirus crisis.

India on Sunday reports a rise of 28,638 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,49,553. The toll is now at 22,674.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,92,258, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 5,34,620 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the health ministry has said in its latest update.

Such patients have to ensure that their neighbours and housing societies have no objection to their home quarantine, there are no elderly persons in the family and they have a private physician to check their health condition every three hours, he said.

The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says India’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis is one of the “most successful battles”, reports ANI. “India is one of the most populous countries,” he said. “Everyone thought how will a country like India battle Covid-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 has been fought here.”

“They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against Covid-19 with help of people.” The home minister made the comments while participating in the “All India Tree Plantation Campaign” run by the Central Armed Police Forces, in Khadarpur, Gurugram.

Amit Shah on Sunday said that the security forces are playing a huge role in India’s battle against the coronavirus, ANI reports. “Today, I salute these corona warriors,” he said.

Odisha reports 595 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 12,121, ANI reports, quoting the state health department. The toll stands at 64.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed Bollywood actress Rekha's bungalow after her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of the infection currently in the country, data updated on the Union health ministry website showed. "Thus, around 62.93 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official told PTI.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone, reports ANI. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. They both have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

While the mother has been taken to Kokilaben Hospital, the other relatives are self-isolating at home.

The actor’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have contracted coronavirus. He added that all of them are stable and have been found ‘mildly COVID positive.’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter to announce the news on Sunday and said that she has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

Rajasthan reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 507 as 153 new cases of the infection pushed the total in the state to 23,901, reports PTI

Jharkhand on Sunday reports 162 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 3,680, reports ANI. There are total 1,393 active cases and 24 deaths. Over 2,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai civic authorities were sanitising the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area here after the megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, reports PTI.

The state has already imposed a 55-hour mini lockdown till Monday, where except for essential and some other services, everything else is closed. The curbs will lift at 5 am on Monday.

The lockdown will be implemented on every Saturday and Sunday, reports News18. Economic activities will continue to work as normal and banks will open, however, all non-essential offices, shops for non-essential items, malls, and restaurants will be shut.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a 'mini' lockdown in the state twice every week to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases every week, reports Hindustan Times.

"This is being done basically to stop the spread of infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer," he added. The lockdown will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state. "It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least," Awasthi said.

"The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI on Sunday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he is fine and not in self-isolation after 18 people tested positive for the coronavirus at Raj Bhavan, reports ANI. “I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came negative,” he adds. “There are no symptoms of COVID-19.”

However, there was no need for any panic and people should follow the COVID-19 related regulations to stay safe, he said in a series of tweets.

The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka may double in the next 15 to 30 days and the coming two months would emerge as a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic, state Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said. Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

The Uttar Pradesh government released revised guidelines for the “Unlock 2” phase. All markets will be allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday but will be closed on the weekends.

"I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came negative. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 either," Koshyari said in a statement.

Sixteen personnel at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied reports that he is in self-isolation, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

Authorities on Sunday ordered a partial lockdown in Srinagar by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, officials said. The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the state per day.

On Sunday 1,933 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now at 29,168, including 13,428 active cases, 15,412 discharged and 328 deaths.

"This is being done basically to stop the spread of infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer," he added. The lockdown will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state. "It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least," Awasthi said.

"The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI on Sunday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he is fine and not in self-isolation after 18 people tested positive for the coronavirus at Raj Bhavan, reports ANI. “I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came negative,” he adds. “There are no symptoms of COVID-19.”

However, there was no need for any panic and people should follow the COVID-19 related regulations to stay safe, he said in a series of tweets.

The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka may double in the next 15 to 30 days and the coming two months would emerge as a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic, state Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation work being carried out in the premises of Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence) in Mumbai, after at least 18 people tested #COVID19 positive. pic.twitter.com/IuDyXKswiH

Sanitisation work being carried out in the premises of Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence) in Mumbai, after at least 18 people tested COVID19 positive.

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said. Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issues fresh #UNLOCK guidelines for the state; all markets are allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday, sanitization process in markets will be done on weekends. pic.twitter.com/lpo48EnsdI

The Uttar Pradesh government released revised guidelines for the “Unlock 2” phase. All markets will be allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday but will be closed on the weekends.

"I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came negative. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 either," Koshyari said in a statement.

Sixteen personnel at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied reports that he is in self-isolation, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

Authorities on Sunday ordered a partial lockdown in Srinagar by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, officials said. The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the state per day.

On Sunday 1,933 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now at 29,168, including 13,428 active cases, 15,412 discharged and 328 deaths.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the state per day. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement strict lockdown across the state on weekends, a senior official said on Sunday. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days, however, the banks will remain open, said an official.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone.

India on Sunday reports a rise of 28,638 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,49,553. The toll is now at 22,674.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, is in isolation after at least 18 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan on Saturday, say reports.

Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital's PRO told ANI Amitabh Bachchan's condition is stable. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently kept in the isolation unit of the hospital.

With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 case count surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday, while the toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry in its morning update.

Lockdown restrictions were announced or extended in many areas across the country for differing time periods as many states reported record jumps in daily cases.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for the coronavirus infection late on Saturday night and were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," said Abhishek in another tweet.

Lockdown in several places

The Karnataka government in the evening announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for one week from 14 July.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from 14 July 8 pm to 5 am on 22 July," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a statement, adding that detailed guidelines will be released on Monday.

All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 11, 2020

As of Saturday evening, cumulatively 36,216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges, a government bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 16,862 infections.

In Assam, the ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati city falls, has been extended for a week from 12 July due to large-scale spread of the respiratory infection.

Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the 14-day lockdown in the district was scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday but the district magistrate reported that rising cases may be a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population.

"Due to extensive testing, isolation and other restrictive measures, community spread of COVID-19 has been contained to some extent and this necessitates further extension of prohibitory measures to contain the spread of the pandemic," he stated.

A complete lockdown was imposed in the district on 28 June as Guwahati city reported a surge of positive cases with 6,221 patients recorded since 24 June.

The lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh's capital complex too was extended for another week in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region, a top official told PTI.

The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region for another week till 5 am on 20 July, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said.

The previous lockdown was imposed in the capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa on 6 July was scheduled to end at 5 pm on 13 July.

Strict lockdown restrictions were also reimposed on Saturday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a spike in coronavirus cases. The entire Rajouri city and adjoining areas were sealed and people were asked to stay indoors as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the infection, said officials.

"The restrictions were re-imposed as a precautionary measure after some locals were tested positive for COVID-19. While in most cases the source of the infection is known, there are some cases where the source is unknown," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Sher Singh, said.

Rajouri recorded the highest single-day spike of 51 cases on Friday.

In Uttarakhand, a three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which alone accounted for 41 of the 68 cases reported in the state on Friday.

Nagaland, too, decided to extend the ongoing lockdown, which was supposed to end on 16 July, till 31 July. Planning and Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu said the decision was taken after reviewing the existing measures and the rising cases of coronavirus infection in the state.

Till Friday, the number of actives cases in Nagaland was 428 while 304 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Meghalaya government announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 76 new cases, taking the total to 312. There are 215 active cases in the state at present, officials said.

A lockdown with minimum exemptions in place in Thane district, excluding the city limits, was extended till 19 July due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days. The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced an extension for Navi Mumbai, said officials.

The "total" lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipal corporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, has been extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi till 22 July.

A record spike of 2,232 COVID-19 cases took Thane district's count to 53,152 while 53 deaths caused the overall toll to rise to 1,560, an official told PTI. The rise was sharpest in Kalyan-Dombivli which added 615 cases during the day, he said.

On Friday night, a 10-day lockdown was announced in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting 13 July. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

In West Bengal, a seven-day lockdown was clamped from Thursday on the state's containment zones, spread across 20 of the 23 districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government had re-imposed restrictions in the state from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said the curbs have been imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

Recovery rate rises to 62.78 percent, says health ministry

According to news agency PTI, India recorded an increase of more than 22,000 new cases for the eighth consecutive day. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to cross eight lakh.

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to rise above one lakh from 100, and another fortnight to cross two lakh on 3 June. It took 10 days for the case count to touch the three lakh-mark and another eight days for the cases to climb above four lakh on 21 June. In another six days, the total tally raced past the five-lakh mark. Then it took 10 days to cross seven lakh.

With effective implementation of containment zones, surveillance activities, timely diagnosis and effective clinical management of cases, the total number of recovered patients has crossed five lakh on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said.

A total of 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far with 19,870 COVID-19 patients having been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours till 8 am.

"The recovered cases outnumber the COVID-19 active cases by 2,31,978. With this progressively widening gap, the recovery rate has further improved to 62.78 percent," the ministry said in a statement.

There are 2,83,407 active cases and all are under medical supervision, with severe cases being admitted in hospitals and pre-symptomatic patients and those showing moderate symptoms in home isolation, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,13,07,002 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 10 July, of which 2,82,511 been tested on Friday.

Of the 519 new deaths reported on Saturday, 226 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Karnataka, 42 from Delhi, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from West Bengal. Andhra Pradesh reported 15 fatalities, Gujarat 14, Telangana eight and Rajasthan six.

Of the total 22,123 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest with 9,893 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,300 deaths, Gujarat 2,022, Tamil Nadu 1,829, Uttar Pradesh 889, West Bengal 880, Madhya Pradesh 638, Karnataka 543 and Rajasthan 497, said the health ministry in its morning update.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of cases at 2,38,461,followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,30,261, Delhi at 1,09,140, Gujarat at 40,069, Uttar Pradesh at 33,700, Karnataka at 33,418 and Telangana at 32,224.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 3,416 cases are being reassigned to states.

Narendra Modi lauds Centre, state govt for efforts in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and directed that similar approach be replicated in checking the pandemic in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) area.

He made these remarks at a meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the Cabinet Secretary among others.

Modi also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate.

Had an extensive meeting to review the COVID-19 situation across the nation. Took stock of the ongoing efforts to contain the infection. Priority is close monitoring and guiding the containment works in regions where the infection rate is high. https://t.co/iOLuK2IJF6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2020

Modi said awareness about the pandemic should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid. He said there is no room for any complacency in this regard, according to the statement.

Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,10,921 while the toll from the disease climbed to 3,334 with 34 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Maharashtra, West Bengal report record spikes in cases

Meanwhile, many states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal registered record increase in cases.

Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike with 8,139 new patients found on Saturday which took the case count to 2,46,600. With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the toll crossed 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department.

Madhya Pradesh too registered its biggest single-day rise of 544 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 17,201, health officials said. With six more people succumbing to the viral infection, the toll has risen to 644, they said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 count surged to 28,453 on Saturday as 1,344 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the state so far. With 26 new fatalities, the toll rose to 906 in the state, the state health department said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose by 872 to 41,027 while the toll mounted by 10, including four fatalities in Ahmedabad, to 2,034, state health department said. There are now 10,308 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 73 patients is critical, the health department said in a release.

Activist Akhil Gogoi tests positive in Guwahati jail

In Assam, peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the NIA for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last year, tested positive for inside the Guwahati Central Jail on Saturday, an official said.

"Akhil Gogoi tested positive in the antigen test this evening. He will be shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) now," Inspector General (Prisons) Dasarath Das told PTI. The health officials did three tests of Gogoi — two antigen and one swab test (RT-PCR) — and only the last antigen sample came positive, Das said.

A total of 55 inmates, including Gogoi, have tested positive at the jail, forcing the authorities to issue orders for taking samples of all the 1,069 prisoners.

Two others — Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leaders Bittu Sonowal and Dhairjya Konwar — have also tested positive and are being treated at the GMCH, while Gogoi's fourth associate, Manash Konwar, has tested negative, Das said.

With inputs from PTI