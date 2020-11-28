Coolie No 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan juggles multiple identities to woo Sara Ali Khan, dupe Paresh Rawal
Coolie No 1, a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 comedy, is also helmed by David Dhawan, like the original.
The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 has released. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit with the same title that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.
The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnanu and directed by David Dhawan. The duo for the first time came together 25 years ago for the original Coolie No 1 film.
The trailer starts off with the introduction of Varun Dhawan's character as a rich man who owns Asia's biggest port as well as the Burj Khalifa. But as it progresses, viewers realise that he is just a coolie trying to fool a rich man, played by Paresh Rawal. During the course of the trailer, several other actors are introduced, including the female lead Sara Ali Khan.
The Coolie No 1 trailer shares glimpses of iconic songs like 'Husn Hai Suhana' and even sees Dhawan mouthing Govinda's famous dialogue, "Duniya mera ghar hai, Station mera adda hai, Jab mann kare aa jana, Raju mera naam hai... aur pyaar se log mujhe bulate hai Coolie No 1. "
The official synopsis of the film reads, "Insulted by Rosario, a rich businessman, Jai Kishen, a matchmaker, teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju, a coolie, who poses to be a millionaire.”
It further mentions that however, they sense something fishy and Raju’s deceptions are discovered. To cover up the fiasco, Raju cooks up a rich twin and a comedy of error ensues.
The remake of Coolie No 1 is the 45th film by David Dhawan. It also stars Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, Johnny Lever.
Coolie No 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December. It marks Varun and Sara's first onscreen appearance together.
