Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana sees Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan reimagine 1995 chartbuster
Varun Dhawan says Husnn Hai Suhaana 'is their fun tribute to the 90s.'
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s new song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana' from their upcoming film Coolie No 1 has been released on Wednesday. The song is a reprised version of the iconic 1995 number from the original Coolie No 1 that had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor shaking a leg to the foot-tapping song.
In the latest track, Dhawan and Khan can be seen giving a fun twist to Govinda and Karisma's steps and moves as well as expressions from the original song. Dhawan is also seen dancing with Shikha Talsania, who plays Sara’s sister in the film.
Paresh Rawal also features in the song, secretly capturing Dhawan and Khan dancing.
Sharing the song on Instagram, Dhawan wrote it's their "fun tribute to the ’90s."
Check it out here
The latest version is sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with music by Anand Milind.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Khan said that while shooting the song, she did not try to imitate Karisma Kapoor but took it as an opportunity to match steps with her co-star Dhawan.
Coolie No 1, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan, will release on 25 December.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Grammy Awards remain corrupt: The Weeknd criticises The Recording Academy after nominations snub
The Weeknd, a three-time Grammy winner, scored zero nominations despite having one of the year’s biggest albums with After Hours
Grammy Awards 2021 to be hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, announces The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah says he's honoured to be hosting The Grammys, a night "celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors."
Kriti Sanon says she has tested positive for COVID-19, is quarantining at home in Mumbai
Kriti Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative for COVID-19, and thanked her fans for their wishes.