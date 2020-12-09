Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana sees Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan reimagine 1995 chartbuster

Varun Dhawan says Husnn Hai Suhaana 'is their fun tribute to the 90s.'

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s new song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana' from their upcoming film Coolie No 1 has been released on Wednesday. The song is a reprised version of the iconic 1995 number from the original Coolie No 1 that had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor shaking a leg to the foot-tapping song.

In the latest track, Dhawan and Khan can be seen giving a fun twist to Govinda and Karisma's steps and moves as well as expressions from the original song. Dhawan is also seen dancing with Shikha Talsania, who plays Sara’s sister in the film.

Paresh Rawal also features in the song, secretly capturing Dhawan and Khan dancing.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Dhawan wrote it's their "fun tribute to the ’90s."

Check it out here

The latest version is sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with music by Anand Milind.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Khan said that while shooting the song, she did not try to imitate Karisma Kapoor but took it as an opportunity to match steps with her co-star Dhawan.

Coolie No 1, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan, will release on 25 December.