With the goal to constantly innovate and disrupt the space of movies, digital content and the new age of documentaries, RSVP Movies, has always been one-step ahead in developing and creating stories that must be told!

Keeping up with the times and putting the audience in the front seat of every cinematic journey, the production house has been packing in a punch with breakthrough stories peppered with power-packed performances.

RSVP has truly created its niche benchmark over the years by constantly delivering trending content one after the other. The production house gave Indian audiences some entertainment gems within the movie and OTT space with films like ‘URI: The Surgical strike’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Love Per Square Foot’, ‘Lust Stories’ and the ‘Mismatched’ series.

While ‘URI: The Surgical strike’ went on to become the biggest breakout hit of the decade with the highest return on investment, the OTT sensation ‘Love Per Square Foot’ was the first direct-to-digital film out of India. RSVP Movies later brought a hard-hitting and edge-of-the-seat story with ‘A Thursday’, amongst the most watched films on the digital platform.

With ‘Lust Stories’ they became the first producers to be nominated for the Emmys from India and ‘Mismatched’ went on to become a cult favorite with young India.

The common streak in all RSVP’s content offerings has been the fact that it has always been ahead of its time whether it was bringing an honest anthology of human desire, speaking to the youth in the language they best understand or bringing a serious and non-comic book account of a historic operation to the big screen.

Whether it was 'URI: The Surgical strike', 'A Thursday', 'Love Per Square Foot', 'Lust Stories' or the 'Mismatched' series, all of these have won its actors rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, speaking volumes for the kind of emphasis the production house puts not just on value content but also on stellar performances and fine storytelling.

