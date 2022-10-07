The 7th season of Koffee With Karan has finally come to an end and it did conclude with a grand final episode featuring popular content creators and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait. Starting from inside jokes to Koffee With Karan Awards, the final episode was extremely entertaining and managed to attract quite a lot of attention. Among the guests who graced the final episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, Niharika NM, known for her popular videos on social media, has grabbed the limelight after the show.

During the show, she spilled beans on several topics including her fondness for actor Ranveer Singh. Notably, it was quite evident during the show about Niharika’s admiration for the actor. That being said, the comedian while speaking on the same has now expressed her desire to someday collaborate with the actor.

In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, Niharika while speaking about the Koffee With Karan Awards said, “We were all serious about the award nominations on the show. But after a point, we just wanted to choose people who would pick up calls.”

Further expressing her wish to work with Ranveer, she added, “Who doesn’t love Ranveer Singh? Of course, I love Ranveer Singh and I would love to collaborate with him someday. Ranveer is in a proper mood and he has a vibe. I don’t even know if I would be able to match his energy. I just want to bask in his energy one day.”

In the meantime, Niharika also shared her experience while being on the show. Noting that she had a great experience being on the show with Karan, she called it a milestone and added, “The experience in itself was amazing as I never thought I would be on that couch. We all got the hampers so we now know what’s in the hamper.”

Koffee With Karan Awards

While talking about the finale of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7‘, one cannot miss the ‘Koffee Awards’ which definitely turned the tables around. This time with the comedians quizzing KJo, they made him spill quite a lot of beans about himself.

Nonetheless, the season finale was a fun ride, to say the least.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.