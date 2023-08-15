Entertainment

Commando: Netizens shower praises on Prem Parija's power-packed action sequences & Vipul Shah's direction

As the 4 episodic series has recently been released, in no time it took over the minds of the audience leaving them talking about the power-packed action and Vipul's amazing direction

Producer-Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has indeed given a big treat to the audience by bringing the much-loved Commando franchise into the OTT world with the Commando web series starring the new face Prem Parija. As the 4 episodic series has recently been released, in no time it took over the minds of the audience leaving them talking about the power-packed action and Vipul’s amazing direction.

Made under the direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Commando OTT has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens who are flooding the social media universe while praising the director. Here’s how the netizens hailed the director.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the Commando web series is now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

