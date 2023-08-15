Commando: Netizens shower praises on Prem Parija's power-packed action sequences & Vipul Shah's direction
As the 4 episodic series has recently been released, in no time it took over the minds of the audience leaving them talking about the power-packed action and Vipul's amazing direction
Producer-Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has indeed given a big treat to the audience by bringing the much-loved Commando franchise into the OTT world with the Commando web series starring the new face Prem Parija. As the 4 episodic series has recently been released, in no time it took over the minds of the audience leaving them talking about the power-packed action and Vipul’s amazing direction.
Made under the direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Commando OTT has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens who are flooding the social media universe while praising the director. Here’s how the netizens hailed the director.
Binged all 4 episodes of #Commandoonhotstar and its direction is so much gripping #VipulAmrutlalShah
Action is solid 💪. Story could have been little better, it was a blockbuster.kuros
— ChaloFir (@chalofir) August 14, 2023
#vipulamrutlalshah what a director you are! A simple story is directed so nicely that it felt thrilling. you are an underrated director, we want to see more of you as director. cheers, commando ott is amazing.
— TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) August 14, 2023
#CommandoOTT is 4 episodes web series and #VipulShah has directed it amazingly that it feels solid fresh actioner. kudos to direction and kudos to New actor Prem Parrijaa. Must watch Guys
— Shashi Ranjan Singh⚔️🚩 (@Darshan_Rav_fan) August 14, 2023
#VipulAmrutlalShah you have directed Commando web series very cleverly that it looks so good. story was not so strong but you have directed and edited it to become thriller. part 2 will be better for sure.
— Nikita Bambure (@_nikki_tweets) August 14, 2023
#DisneyHotstar pe #Commando web series ye long weekend ka sabse solid content hai. 90% of its credit goes to director #VipulShah. AdahSharma ka bhi mast role hai. 4 Stars
— Bad Bitxh 🥵 (@Poorvi_0) August 14, 2023
Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the Commando web series is now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.
