Commando 3, Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah's action flick, makes Rs 29.24 cr in opening week

A week into its release, the third instalment of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando franchise has amassed a healthy total at the box office. On Wednesday, the film made Rs 2.42 crore but there was a slight dip in collections on Thursday, earning Rs 2.05 crore at the ticketing counters.

The current collection of Commando 3 stands at Rs 29.24 crore. As per trade analysts, the film has already crossed the lifetime earnings of both Commando and Commando 2.

Bollywood Hungama previously reported the first Commando film, which marked Jammwal's solo lead film, grossed Rs 11.18 crore in its opening weekend, while its sequel made Rs 15.74 crore.

Check out Commando 3's current box office numbers here

#Commando3 puts up a healthy total in Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Commando and #Commando2... Weekend 2 is crucial, since it faces new films... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 29.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2019

While the film has fared well in comparison to Hotel Mumbai, which has made Rs 7.21 crore in its first-week run, Commando 3 may face competition with the fresh releases of this week — Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday-starrer comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

The publication also reports this action film is Jammwal's biggest solo grosser. His last film Junglee did not receive patronage from the audience but gained viewership on satellite and digital platforms. This also led to the rights of Commando 3 being sold to these mediums for a price of Rs 20 crore.

Commando 3 narrates the story of a vigilante Karanveer Singh Dogra (Jammwal), who goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India. Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Angira Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Adah Sharma) to save the nation, and knock down Gulshan Devaiah's character's evil plans. The film is helmed by Aditya Datt.

