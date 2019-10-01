Commando 3 first look poster reveals Vidyut Jammwal's action entertainer to now release on 29 November

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3, the third instalment of the action-packed thriller, which was earlier slated to release on 20 September, has been pushed a couple of months ahead. The film, now, is all set to release on 29 November.

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

The action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

Check out the first look here

While talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut told Indo Asian News Service, "When we did Commando 2, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective. So whatever, we will do... has to raise the bar in action for sure."

Talking about the action sequences, Adah said, as quoted by Republic TV, “I have to say that it’s like a hand to hand combat action. We are not on cables, and we have not used any of those things. We are doing everything ourselves.” She further added all the flips and punches thrown were rehearsed before the final take was shot. Vidyut was last seen in Chuck Russell's Hindi-language action thriller Junglee. The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment & Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 12:24:28 IST