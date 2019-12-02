Commando 3 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action entertainer makes 18.33 cr in opening weekend

Vidyut Jammwal's new film, the third instalment in his Commando franchise, has been generating a positive response at the domestic box office. Over its three-day run, the film has earned Rs 18.33 crore. Commando 3 opened to 4.74 crore on Friday, earned an estimated Rs 5.64 crore on Saturday, and witnessed a rise on Sunday with Rs 7.95 crore.

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Commando 3. Image from YouTube

Commando 3 did not have to compete for audience with other films as it was the sole Bollywood release on 29 November. It clashed only with Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Indian-Australian co-production Hotel Mumbai, whose box office collection is progressing, but at a snail's pace.

Trade analysts noticed the swell in revenue came as a surprise, making Commando 3 the best performing film in the franchise. According to Bollywood Hungama, the first Commando film grossed Rs 11.18 crore in its opening weekend, while its sequel earned Rs 15.74 crore.

#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its biz the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: ₹18.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The Commando franchise was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

#Commando3 *day-wise* growth in key circuits...#Mumbai: 1.20 cr, 1.57 cr, 2.22 cr#DelhiUP: 1.15 cr, 1.33 cr, 1.67 cr#Punjab: 38 L, 44 L, 69 L#Rajasthan: 24 L, 27 L, 39 L#Bihar: 27 L, 31 L, 42 L#CP: 30 L, 31 L, 47 L#CI: 21 L, 22 L, 35 L#Nizam: 26 L, 38 L, 46 L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Commando 3 narrates the story of a vigilante Karanveer Singh Dogra (played by Jammwal), who goes goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India. Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Sharma) to save the nation, and knock down the antagonist Devaiah's evil plans.

