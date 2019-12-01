Commando 3 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action film registers Rs.10.38 on opening weekend

Vidyut Jammwal's latest film Commando 3 has been registering descent collection at the box office. The film which opened to Rs.4.74 crore on Friday, has earned an estimated Rs 5.64 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 10.38 crore.

Check out the box office collection here

#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2... Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better... Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the high-octane action drama also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Commando 3 narrates the story of a vigilante Karanveer Singh Dogra (played by Vidyut Jammwal) who goes goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India. Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Sharama) to save the nation, and knock down Devaiah's evil plans.

While talking about the film, Datt told to Hindustan Times, "I don’t want to show the action sequences with no head and tail to it. In Commando 3, there is a strong reason behind every action sequence that takes place. You will see a new side of Vidyut. I wanted the character of Karan Singh Dogra to be little soft. I want the audience to be engaged in a story, enjoy the thrill, action and in the end, take a thought back home.”

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 13:09:31 IST