Commando 3: Ahead of film's release, makers unveil Vidyut Jammwal's introductory scene

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Commando 3 have released an introductory video of film's lead Vidyut Jammwal. The five-minute footage features Jammwal as a vigilante hero rescuing schoolgirls from a bunch of eve-teasers. The scene gives a glimpse of an action-packed treat that lies ahead for the viewers.

Commando 3 producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's a bold step and a big gamble to reveal the introductory scene. "Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5 minute clip of the film as it is. It is a gamble but it's our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed," Shah said in a statement.

Check out the video here

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

The trailer of high-octane action drama revealed Devaiah as the antagonist of the upcoming action entertainer. Jammwal's Karan Singh is tasked to team up with Mallika Sood (Dhar) from British Intelligence and Indian agent Bhawana Reddy (Sharama) to save the nation, and knock down Devaiah's evil plans. The footage reveals Jammwal using his exceptional martial arts skills to beat up villains double his size, indulge in high-speed car chases, and spew out huge dose of patriot dialogues.

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The film is scheduled to release on 29 November.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 11:46:49 IST