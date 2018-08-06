Amazon Prime Video show Comicstaan renewed for second season; Zakir Khan joins as judge

Amazon Prime Video comedy reality show Comicstaan, which debuted on 13 July 2018, has been renewed for a second season and will have stand-up comedian, Zakir Khan on board.

On 6 August 2018, Amazon made the announcement and promised that the new season will feature recurring judges Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew. It's touted to go on-air in 2019.

The first season of Comicstaan had a nine-episode deal with Amazon. Each episode see ten contestants mentored by India's stand-up comic pioneers and are made to compete for a winning title. New episodes hit the shelf every Friday.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said, “We are delighted to bring the second season of this exceptional series that discovers and mentors new comedy talent in India. The first season of Comicstaan won the hearts of many across the country and broke all records for the most watched Amazon Prime Original series on Prime Video since launch. Our customers’ response to the series is the key factor in our enthusiasm to bring our audience another season – with indeed a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even more fresh comic talent.”

Tanmay Bhat attributes his rise as an independent comedian to fellow judges on the panel, some of whom he has mentored over the years. "I remember years ago, I opened for Tanmay during a show in Bangalore. For me, he was the Tanmay Bhat, the new big thing in comedy. Since then, I still consult him on sharing my stuff on YouTube or for anything related to my set," says Kenny Sebastian, who has been performing on stage since he was 19.

