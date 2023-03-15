After carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has now become a global star with a flourishing career in Hollywood. While it has been almost eight years since she made her Hollywood debut with the American TV show Quantico, the actress is currently gearing up for her next films, Love Again and Citadel. She has also worked in many other films like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. Priyanka has not looked back since her move to the United States as she feels that it is more interesting to work out of her comfort zone. Notably, this response came in reaction to a recent comment made by actor Shah Rukh Khan about the idea of moving to Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to SRK’s Hollywood comments

While speaking to a reporter at the SXSW festival, Priyanka was asked about her reaction to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s comments about shifting to Hollywood. The Pathaan actor had recently said that he doesn’t wish to go to Hollywood as he feels “comfortable” in Bollywood. In response to this, Priyanka while taking a veiled jibe at her former co-actor said that “comfortable is boring” for her.

“I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to do the work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country,” she added.

Priyanka further also went on to say that her “ego is not bigger than her job” and that she is very professional and takes pride in it. Noting how her father who was a military person taught her the value of discipline, the actress said, “He has taught me to value everything and not take things for granted. I am proud of what I have made for myself. I have dodged the bullets and focused on my job. It is when I look back and feel that I have created a legacy behind.”

It is pertinent to note that Priyanka and Shah Rukh were known to be close friends in the past. They have also worked together in films like Don, Don 2, and Billu.

