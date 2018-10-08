Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia accused of sexual misconduct, apologises in a statement

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia has been accused of behaving inappropriately by a woman. He is among the many personalities from the Indian creative community who have been called out on social media. The details of the incident were shared anonymously on Twitter wherein the woman wrote that during her meeting with Ahluwalia for an interview, he made her uncomfortable by asking her age, whether she was seeing someone and why she could not wear "hot dresses".

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia responded to the allegations on Twitter, apologising if his actions or behavior had caused discomfort. He also added that he did not have an acceptable explanation for his past behaviour and he could only offer his apologies.

If I have made any woman uncomfortable wth my words, actions, I m deeply sorry & will continue to be. I don’t think there cn be evr any acceptble explantn or justificatn fr makng a women feel th way I perhaps may have & therefore, I m my offering any. Again my sincerest apologies — Jeeveshu (@Jeeveshu) October 7, 2018

The talent management agency that Ahluwalia was associated with also released a statement saying that they had mutually decided to part ways.

Our statement regarding the allegations against Jeeveshu Ahluwalia. pic.twitter.com/h8TR3mMPnV — Big Bad Wolf (@bigbadwolfdotin) October 7, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 10:46 AM