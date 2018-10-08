You are here:

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia accused of sexual misconduct, apologises in a statement

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 10:46:41 IST

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia has been accused of behaving inappropriately by a woman. He is among the many personalities from the Indian creative community who have been called out on social media. The details of the incident were shared anonymously on Twitter wherein the woman wrote that during her meeting with Ahluwalia for an interview, he made her uncomfortable by asking her age, whether she was seeing someone and why she could not wear "hot dresses".

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia responded to the allegations on Twitter, apologising if his actions or behavior had caused discomfort. He also added that he did not have an acceptable explanation for his past behaviour and he could only offer his apologies.

The talent management agency that Ahluwalia was associated with also released a statement saying that they had mutually decided to part ways.

