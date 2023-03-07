Sexual and provocative content on OTT is now getting the attention across for all the wrong reasons. After Ekta Kapoor, the makers of this web show called College Romance, are under scrutiny. The Delhi High Court has severely criticized the explicit language and content of the show.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, “College Romance”, streaming on the OTT platform TVF, has obscene, lascivious and profane content. The power of obscenity and sexual explicitness of language used in this web series… cannot be undermined and it has a definite effect of depraving and corrupting the minds of people, especially the impressionable minds.”

The judge added, “The court had to watch the episodes with the aid of earphones, in the chamber, as the profanity of language used was of the extent that it could not have been heard without shocking or alarming the people around and keeping in mind the decorum of language which is maintained by a common prudent man whether in professional or public domain or even with family members at home.”

The judge said the makers of the series should face action under Section 67 that deals with “lascivious” content and 67 (A) related to publishing or spreading sexually explicit content.

The web series came out in 2018 and stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Shreya Mehta, and Manjot Singh.

