You are here:

Coldplay's Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers perform at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash

Bollywood A-listers reached Switzerland to celebrate the three-day pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. As per a DNA report, the couple and their families will be hosting a fairy tale-themed event at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz. Akash and Shloka's marriage is scheduled to be held on 9 March in Mumbai. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception.

Throughout the day, social media was pouring in with footage of Bollywood celebrities arriving in Switzerland for the bash. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were among the few spotted at the airport. The celebrations also included international artists like Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers. The Chainsmokers performed to popular numbers including 'Paris' which had Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt groove to the peppy number.

View this post on Instagram

OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can’t keep calm! 💥🔥😍❤️ Drooooooling!!!! ❤️❤️ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #chrismartin #coldplay

A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on Feb 26, 2019 at 9:33pm PST

Videos of Aamir, Shah Rukh, Karan dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyan' have gone viral online.

Aamir also shared the stage with Shloka and the duo grooved to one of his most popular numbers, 'E kya bolti tu?' from the film Ghulam.

View this post on Instagram

#AamirKhan dancing to the tunes of #AyeKyaBoltiTu with the bride-to-be, #ShlokaMehta at the Sangeet Night is unmissable ❤️❤️ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight

A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on Feb 26, 2019 at 10:35pm PST

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:07:40 IST