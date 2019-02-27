You are here:

Coldplay's Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers perform at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 17:07:40 IST

Bollywood A-listers reached Switzerland to celebrate the three-day pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. As per a DNA report, the couple and their families will be hosting a fairy tale-themed event at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz. Akash and Shloka's marriage is scheduled to be held on 9 March in Mumbai. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception.

Throughout the day, social media was pouring in with footage of Bollywood celebrities arriving in Switzerland for the bash. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were among the few spotted at the airport. The celebrations also included international artists like Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers. The Chainsmokers performed to popular numbers including 'Paris' which had Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt groove to the peppy number.


View this post on Instagram

WOAAAAHHHH! @thechainsmokers also performed last night at the Ambani Bash!! 😍💥🔥❤️ Loving it. Can you’ll spot Shloka, Akash, Ranbir & Alia in this video? 💕 . OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can’t keep calm! 💥🔥😍❤️ Drooooooling!!!! ❤️❤️ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #thechainsmokers #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt

A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on

View this post on Instagram

OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can’t keep calm! 💥🔥😍❤️ Drooooooling!!!! ❤️❤️ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #chrismartin #coldplay

A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on

Videos of Aamir, Shah Rukh, Karan dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyan' have gone viral online.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As big as it can get!! Can’t wait for more videos from the Sangeet Night! Loving the love & happiness all around ❤️❤️💯 . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #shahrukhkhan #aamirkhan #gaurikhan #karanjohar #kiranrao A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on

Aamir also shared the stage with Shloka and the duo grooved to one of his most popular numbers, 'E kya bolti tu?' from the film Ghulam.

View this post on Instagram

#AamirKhan dancing to the tunes of #AyeKyaBoltiTu with the bride-to-be, #ShlokaMehta at the Sangeet Night is unmissable ❤️❤️ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight

A post shared by Akash Ambani ❤️ Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:07:40 IST

tags: Akash Ambani , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chris Martin , Coldplay , pre-wedding festivity , Shloka Mehta , Switzerland , The Chainsmokers

also see

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming web series, and dissolution of Phantom Films

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming web series, and dissolution of Phantom Films

Google doodle pays tribute to legendary Indian actress Madhubala on her 86th birth anniversary

Google doodle pays tribute to legendary Indian actress Madhubala on her 86th birth anniversary