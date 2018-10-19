You are here:

Coldplay to release documentary A Head Full of Dreams with live album, concert film on band's 20th anniversary

FP Staff

Oct,19 2018 14:50:07 IST

British rock band Coldplay will be releasing a documentary film titled A Head Full of Dreams on 7 December, to commemorate two decades of the band's birth. Furthermore, a live album and film from the group's latest Head Full of Dreams tour will be released to accompany with the documentary.

Poster of A Head Full of Dreams

Poster of A Head Full of Dreams

While A Head Full of Dreams will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 November, ahead of its release on 7 December, it will also be screened in 2000 theatres across the globe on 14 November, the band informed on Twitter.

The film has been directed by Oasis's documentary director Mat Whitecross. As per Variety, Whitecross was acquainted with the band members Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland in University College of London even before the formation of Coldplay. The report informs that Whitecross has been documenting Coldplay's journey since their first rehearsal.

The album, Live in Buenos Aires, was recorded at the team's final tour destination in November 2017.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 14:50 PM

tags: A Head Full of Dreams , BuzzPatrol , Chris Martin , Coldplay , Guy Berryman , Jonny Buckland , Tune In , TuneIn , Will Champion

also see

Selena Gomez hospitalised after suffering emotional breakdown; Cardi B, fans pray for singer's health

Selena Gomez hospitalised after suffering emotional breakdown; Cardi B, fans pray for singer's health

Bollywood singer Nitin Bali passes away at 47 following tragic road accident in Mumbai

Bollywood singer Nitin Bali passes away at 47 following tragic road accident in Mumbai

Shruti Haasan to collaborate with Nucleya for special track; song will release in November

Shruti Haasan to collaborate with Nucleya for special track; song will release in November