Coldplay to release documentary A Head Full of Dreams with live album, concert film on band's 20th anniversary

British rock band Coldplay will be releasing a documentary film titled A Head Full of Dreams on 7 December, to commemorate two decades of the band's birth. Furthermore, a live album and film from the group's latest Head Full of Dreams tour will be released to accompany with the documentary.

On December 7, Coldplay will release Live In Buenos Aires / Live In São Paulo / A Head Full Of Dreams (Film). Also known as the Butterfly package, the release will be available on CD, DVD, vinyl and digital. Pre-order - and explore the artwork - at https://t.co/zjMBEDOujD now. A pic.twitter.com/c2KKqO93ow — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 18, 2018

While A Head Full of Dreams will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 November, ahead of its release on 7 December, it will also be screened in 2000 theatres across the globe on 14 November, the band informed on Twitter.

The film has been directed by Oasis's documentary director Mat Whitecross. As per Variety, Whitecross was acquainted with the band members Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland in University College of London even before the formation of Coldplay. The report informs that Whitecross has been documenting Coldplay's journey since their first rehearsal.

The album, Live in Buenos Aires, was recorded at the team's final tour destination in November 2017.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 14:50 PM