Coco director on possibility of making LGBTQ+ Pixar film: Many beautiful stories, characters to explore

New York: Co-director of the Oscar-winning animated film, Coco, Adrian Molina says he is "all for" making a movie for Pixar that brings the LGBTQ+ community to the fore.

The Mexican-American filmmaker, who is openly gay and married to husband Ryan Dooley, said the potential film will be a ground-breaking idea as the section needs to be represented a bit more fairly on screen.

"I'm exactly of the same mindset... I think you'd have to have someone with a really great idea.

"It would have to be a compelling story that had universal appeal. There are so many beautiful stories to be told and so many characters to explore. I'm all for it," Molina told The Huffington Post.

The director's remarks for an LGBTQ+-inclusive Pixar film come shortly after Coco producer Darla K Anderson said that it would be "a dream" come true to work on such a project.

Molina attributed his "overlapping" identities to the works he has produced as animator and filmmaker, reports The Huffington Post.

“Having grown up where ― at multiple times for multiple reasons ― I had an inner conflict, and I didn’t know exactly how to vocalize how I was feeling, it made me empathetic to the fact that you never really know what’s going on in someone’s life,” Molina said. “Having lived that experience really allowed me to be in tune with the human spirit and the struggles that can go unspoken.”

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 12:36 PM