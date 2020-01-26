Most awaited Tamil films of 2020, from Rajinikanth's untitled film to Vijay's Master and Soorarai Pottru

The year 2019 was an interesting one for Tamil cinema, with big films having the better success rate as opposed to the usual Kollywood trend of smaller features bearing better fruit. The combination of big stars with talented directors clicked wonderfully, resulting in some interesting biggies that were also popular at the box office.

It seems like 2020 will repeat the same formula as there is an intriguing film in the pipeline from almost every actor out. Here is a list of Tamil cinemas's 10 most awaited films of this year.

Master

The star who delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2019 has teamed up with the director who delivered the best film that very year, to ring in Master. Names such as Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh, Malavika Mohanan, Sathyan Sooriyan have all brought in excitement right since the announcement. With every little move of the team gaining huge traction, we are set for a big one this April.

Valimai

Ajith worked with director H Vinoth for the Tamil remake of Pink which released in 2019, but the duo's next union Valimai looks far more interesting. Vinoth’s films are usually packed with loads of research and detailing, so this Boney Kapoor production could just be the thriller that Ajith’s fans are looking forward to. The shoot for the film has been progressing on silent mode, with the makers targeting a Diwali release.

Rajinikanth and Siva's untitled film

Another enticing combination that came together by the end of last year was that of Superstar Rajinikanth and director Siva, who have joined hands for the star’s 168th film. What first looked like just another entertainer got all the more exciting when Rajinikanth’s yesteryear heroines such as Meena and Khushbu came onboard along with Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj. With ample scope for comedy, action, family sentiments and entertainment, this could be the Rajinikanth starrer that could bring back traces of his Muthu, Padaiyappa and the likes.

Suriya is a star who has been on a dark phase so far, especially with both his films in 2019 not hitting the right notes, but his 2020 release in Soorarai Pottru has made all the right noises so far. Touted to be a film based on the real life story of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, it is directed by Sudha Kongara who made Irudhi Suttru with Madhavan and Ritika Singh.

Cobra

Chiyaan Vikram’s massive biggie with Imaikkaa Nodigal director Ajay Gnanamuthu is another film that won’t miss the list, thanks to scale at which it is being made. Cobra is said to feature the star in about eight looks, with explosive action sequences and car chases. The film stars former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in a pivotal role, while Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame makes her Kollywood debut here.

Suruli

Dhanush’s eye-catchy line-up gets all the more better with Suruli, his film with Karthik Subbaraj which is gearing up for a release by the middle of the year. Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj and the team shot for more than 60 days in Great Britain for the film, which will belong to the director’s eclectic mix of arthouse and commercial cinema.

Karnan

Another Dhanush film on the list, and this time it is along with Mari Selvaraj, who made waves with his directorial debut in Pariyerum Perumal. Karnan stars Rajisha Vijayan and seasonal actor Lal, and is currently being shot in the nooks and corners of Tamil Nadu. If not for anything else, this film sure does promise terrific performances.

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravikumar's untitled film

A film that started off two years ago but has been stalled due to various reasons, is all about to resume shoot once again, turning into a smashing news for fans of Tamil cinema. Indru Netru Naalai director Ravikumar brings forward Sivakarthikeyan in an experimental dramedy that will have the star crossing paths with an alien from outer space. AR Rahman is already onboard as the composer, so we hope that this film quickly hits the marquee again.

Maanaadu

STR and Venkat Prabhu are an actor-director pair who have both been long gone from the big screen. With a sarcastic political thriller in the mix, there are lots of things to look forward to in Maanaadu, which is touted to have a meta element as well. The makers recently made the official announcements on the cast and crew, who are packed with well-known names like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekar.

Mafia

Young director Karthick Naren’s Mafia had two impressive teasers put out in 2019, and with the film gearing up for a release in the first quarter of the year, good things are in store. Many directors who have tried their luck with the urban gangster genre have failed, and it will be good to see this young talent win big with the trio of talented artists in Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 09:45:20 IST