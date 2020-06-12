You are here:

Coachella, Stagecoach new dates announced for April 2021, after 2020 editions of music festivals get cancelled

Organizers of the Coachella music festival confirmed on Thursday that the event would no longer take place this year because of the coronavirus epidemic, but announced new dates for April 2021.

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world that brings half a million fans to an open-air site in the California desert, and its sister event Stagecoach for country music were rescheduled earlier this year from April until October.

But officials in Riverside County on Wednesday canceled the October event because of continuing concerns over the coronavirus.

“We have every intention of returning in 2021. As of now, Coachella weekend one will take place 9 – 11 April, 2021 and weekend two will be 16 to 18 April, 2021. Stagecoach is set for 23 – 25 April, 2021,” organizers Goldenvoice said in a statement on Thursday.

Check out the announcement here

It said details of the 2021 lineup would be announced at a later date and that tickets sold for 2020 would be honoured in 2021.

The 2020 lineup was to have included Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 09:29:20 IST

