Coronavirus Outbreak: Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals for 2020 cancelled over concerns of resurgence of cases

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Dr Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world that brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, was supposed to be held in two-weekend installments, 10 to 12 April and 17 to 19 April. It was, however, later rescheduled to take place six months later on 9, 10 and 11 October, and 16, 17 and 18 October.

On the other hand, country music festival Stagecoach was rescheduled for 23, 24 and 25 October after the initial plan to begin from 24 April was postponed.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community,” he added, as per Rolling Stone.

Billboard had earlier reported that Coachella is unlikely to take place this year, adding that Anschutz Entertainment Group, the parent company of both the music festivals' organizer Goldenvoice, is laying off 15% of the workforce.

The line up for Coachella, released in January, included names like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine. Other high-profile acts announced were Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Daniel Caesar, and more.

The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 09:12:17 IST

