Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in Uttarakhand for his upcoming film’s shoot. When the Chief Minister of Uttrakhand was acquainted with information about the star’s presence in his state, he invited him over for a warm dinner and also felicitated him with a white shawl and a plant.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a talented actor and is popular amongst audiences for his versatile roles. Taking to social media, the actor shared a few pictures of himself getting felicitated by the CM of Uttrakhand. In the caption, he wrote “For love & Honor” and “Thanks to Hon’ble CM of Utrakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami”. The actor was seen donning a khaki-colored sweater and looked handsome.

Currently, Nawazuddin is making back-to-back headlines for his look in Haddi. Everybody is talking about his fresh and promising role and are looking forward to seeing him play a transgender. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is hands down one such actor who throughout his career has sent the audiences into a frenzy with his versatile roles. Whether its Faizal Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur or Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai, the actor seems to have adopted intense and perfection as his middle name. While the actor hasn’t left any genre untouched in the film industry, it is for the first time that Nawazuddin is stepping into comedy and family drama all at once through Kangana Ranaut’s backed movie Tiku Weds Sheru. With that being said, Nawazuddin on Wednesday updated his fans and followers about a development in his two upcoming projects Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor revealed that he has wrapped the dubbing of both movies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.