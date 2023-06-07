As a society, we have made remarkable strides over the years in the realm of representation, particularly when it comes to LGBTQIA+ community. This progress can be witnessed across various aspects of life, including media, entertainment, politics, and everyday interactions. Netflix is committed towards extraordinary tales of love, resilience and acceptance.

Embrace the vibrant spectrum of love, acceptance, and authenticity this Pride Month as Netflix India proudly presents a captivating collection of LGBTQIA+ films and series. From groundbreaking narratives to heartfelt journeys of self-discovery, our curated collection celebrates love, acceptance, and the resilient spirit of the LGBTQIA+ individuals. Join us as we celebrate Pride and embrace the beauty of diversity through the magic of Netflix. Let the colours of Pride shine brightly on your screens this June.

Class: Dhruv and Farooq’s forbidden romance

One of the most heartwarming plotlines from the show revolves around the love story of Dhruv and Faruq, two individuals who defy societal expectations and embark on a journey of forbidden love. At first glance, Dhruv and Faruq’s love story may seem like a familiar trope, with two individuals from different backgrounds coming together amidst a backdrop of drugs and familial disapproval. However, “Class” takes their relationship to a deeper level, showcasing the complexities and nuances of their connection. Faruq’s self-awareness and willingness to protect Dhruv, even if it means leaving him, highlight the depth of their love. Their fearlessness in the face of potential heartbreak and their vulnerability draw viewers back into the show, leaving them emotionally invested in their journey. The series pushes the boundaries of storytelling, presenting a narrative that is raw, and honest.

Mismatched: Offers a poignant look at love in the LGBTQIA+ community

Mismatched delves into a compelling and often overlooked aspect of LGBTQIA+ representation, focusing on the adolescent years of a homosexual female character and her friendships as allies. The show courageously tackles the challenges of dating within the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly in the context of a small-town setting. It sheds light on the constant fear of being outed, which looms over individuals from the community, influencing their every decision and turning dating into a risky endeavour. Through its thoughtful storytelling, “Mismatched” brings these struggles to the forefront, providing a much-needed exploration of the complexities faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in their pursuit of love and acceptance.

Paava Kadhaigal (Thangam): Accepting diverse stories

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Netflix Tamil anthology ‘Paava Kadhaigal‘ explores the complex dynamics of shame, guilt, and acceptance within the transgender community, shedding light on cultural norms and societal attitudes. The film features Jayaram as Sathaar, a transgender secretly in love with his childhood best friend Saravanan (Bhagyaraj) who had to undergo bullying and ostracization to support the dreams of his best friend. If you are looking for one of the purest films, this one has to be on your list.

Ajeeb Daastaans (Geeli Pucchi): Shedding light on caste, sexuality, and gender intersections

This compelling anthology delves into the complexities of relationships and the harsh realities of Indian society. Geeli Pucchi- a narrative on social class, caste and sexuality collide where an unfeminine, hardworking, single woman loses a promotion in favour of a pretty, young, married (socially acceptable) woman who’s recently joined the workplace. She befriends the new arrival but under a calculated false pretext. For those seeking cinematic experiences that transcends mere entertainment, “Ajeeb Daastaans- Geeli Pucchi” is an absolute must-watch. Its emotionally charged narratives, brought to life by a talented ensemble cast, serve as a mirror reflecting the multifaceted nature of human existence.

Badhaai Do: Redefines norms and celebrates acceptance

Embark on a transformative journey as this thought-provoking film explores identity and societal expectations. With stellar performances, it challenges norms and encourages reflection on acceptance and understanding. A gay cop and a lesbian teacher enter a sham marriage to pacify their families but find that relationships – both real and fake – aren’t that easy. A perfect mix of comedy and emotions, it is a heartwarming story that is a must watch for everyone!

