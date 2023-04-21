Bollywood’s Desi Girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra has now established herself as one of the leading ladies in Hollywood. But a decade ago, the gorgeous lady made her entry to the West through music, where she collaborated with huge popstars and released a handful of songs.

Priyanka reflected on her ‘two-second music career’ while having a conversation with Film Companion and said she enjoyed the brief period of being a pop star and quoted, “So, when I started doing music, I was in the room with all these people that I had grown up admiring, like will.i.am, Pitbull and RedOne… I was spinning, and I was suddenly doing stuff that I liked.”

What we were was a myth. What we were was Citadel. #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/KkK6O3Ve2E — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) April 13, 2023

She added, “I didn’t think it was going to be long term. I was enjoying it too much to give it up.”. When asked how she’s able to laugh about it now, the actress said, “In my 22-year career, it was two seconds only. There are literally four singles, guys. I have 40 in the laptop though, which will never be heard… I come from a place of honesty. I just think it’s easier to be authentic and transparent. Y’all are talking about it anyway, so I might as well join the conversation. Why are you leaving me out? Tell me what you really feel, so we can all talk about it.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Citadel. The first season of the global series consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video India, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

