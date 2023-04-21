Citadel director Joe Russo: 'We learn about other cultures from movies like SS Rajamouli's RRR'

Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers who is busy promoting his upcoming spy drama series, Citadel recently spoke about the expansion of Indian cinema. He praised how Indian cinema has created a prominent place in the international arena. Joe, who was speaking at the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland, also mentioned SS Rajamouli’s RRR and lauded the film for bringing Indian culture to the world. He further expressed his wish to back more projects from India, considering his recent collaboration for producing the Indian spin-off version of Citadel for Amazon Prime Video.

Stating that he considers Bollywood to be a “huge market” for cinema, Joe Russo went on to laud RRR and said that film was able to get a global reception due to its “technicalities, visual effects and ‘mythological storytelling’.”

“Thank God for movies like RRR, using a level of technical genius, visual effects, and mythological storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience. We learn about other cultures from movies like that,” he said.

Further, speaking on their goals to boost empowerment, Joe added that they wish to support other markets as well to help them get their stories through in a broader way. Meanwhile, the director also shared deets about his upcoming series Citadel, that features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles. The series also recently had its Global London Premiere where the entire team along with the cast arrived to grace the carpet.

Citadel’s Indian spin-off

In December last year, the Russo Brothers confirmed roping in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the Indian-spin off version of the spy thriller series, Citadel. While Varun will be leading the cast of the AGBO-produced installment for Prime Video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to play the role of the lead actress.

The still untitled project will be set within the Russo brother’s Citadel universe and will have an interconnected storyline. To be directed by the duo of Raj and DK, the film is expected to go into production this year.

