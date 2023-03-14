Pradeep Uppoor, producer of famous television show CID, has died. According to reports, Uppoor was suffering from cancer. He breathed his last in Singapore. Tributes started pouring in soon after the news was shared. Taking to social media, CID fame Shivaaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman) expressed his condolence. “Pradeep Uppoor , ( the maker , pillar of CID ) an ever smiling dear friend , honest and upfront , magnanimously generous to the core, a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss love you and miss you buddy,” he wrote.

Narendra Gupta, who played another iconic character – Dr Salunkhe, took to the comment box of Satam’s post and said, “It’s such a shocking news. I too had long Really very long relation with him. What a wonderful person he was REST IN PEACE PRADEEP BHAI. I HV LOST A PART OF MY LIFE TODAY.”

Many fans also paid their last respect to the popular producer. “Thank you Pradeep Uppor Sir for making our childhood memorable with CID… May your soul rest in peace,” a fan wrote. Another said, “Rest in Glory sir…..You made our life memorable with CID.”

Pradeep Uppoor worked mainly under the production house Fireworks Productions. He along with others produced multiple noteworthy projects including Ardh Satya and Hum Ne Li Hai Shappath. Uppoor last produced 2021 film, Nail Polish starring Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul among others. Uppoor also ran Neo Films which produced documentaries, serials, etc.

About CID

CID was one of the longest-running television shows of its times. Most of the characters were household names back then. The TV show first premiered on 21 January, 1998 while it aired its final episode some five years back on 27 October, 2018. Pradeep Uppoor was CID’s producer under the banner, Fireworks Productions.

