Christopher McQuarrie suggests that Tom Cruise might not exit the Mission: Impossible franchise

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie did not confirm or deny any reports about Tom Cruise exiting the franchise, but he did discuss how false all published reports are.

FP Staff August 04, 2022 12:38:31 IST
Following the release of the upcoming Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2, Tom Cruise is reportedly leaving the Mission: Impossible franchise, according to recent headlines. Fans were upset and concerned by the reports, but the movie's director has since urged them not to "believe every report." In a recent interview, the question of whether Tom Cruise would be leaving the franchise was posed to director Christopher McQuarrie. He did not confirm or deny any reports, but he did discuss how false all published reports are.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true,” the director said.

“When you read articles in the trades, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline: ‘The Agenda Is…’ When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to the production say,’ that’s somebody putting it out there for a specific reason. That’s someone wanting others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh at it. In today’s world, you wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will sweep it away,” McQuarrie added.

Christopher McQuarrie also mentioned that he is already working on a new film for Cruise during the same interview. He said, “It’s something we’ve talked about for a really long time. It’s way outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom do. It’s the kind of stuff I really love. It’s a little bit more in my wheelhouse."
The seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films will be available to the general public as Dead Reckoning - Part 1 and Dead Reckoning - Part 2, respectively. The first instalment will be released on July 14, 2023, and the second one will follow on June 28, 2024.
Updated Date: August 04, 2022 12:38:31 IST

