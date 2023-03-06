Hollywood actor Will Smith left a shocking impression last year at the Academy Awards after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While it has been almost a year since the infamous incident took place, the world clearly still can’t stop talking about it. Rock who was presenting an award cracked a joke comparing Will Smith’s hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film ‘G.I. Jane’, leaving the couple upset. It was immediately after that, the actor went on stage and slapped him. With the incident left millions shocked, Chris Rock has for the first time opened up at length about the scandal.

Performing at his stand-up special ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage‘, streamed live on Netflix, the 58-year-old comedian touched upon a slew of topics including last year’s Oscars controversy. Taking a jibe at the incident, Rock in his witty style said, “That’s what they say. Gotta watch what you say cause words hurt. You never know who might get triggered,” said Rock further adding, “Anybody who says words hurt hasn’t been punched in the face.”

While the audience was left in splits over his snarky comment, Rock went on to speak on a wide range of topics including Meghan Markle, the Kardashians and abortion rights, among others.

Later right before closing his stand-up special, Rock once again spoke about the Oscars moment adding that “it still hurts.”

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows,” Rock said. “It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Check:

“It still hurts.” Chris Rock addresses the Will Smith Oscars slap in new comedy special. https://t.co/oBdH124Ma2 pic.twitter.com/tC4Fb4MCNG — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2023

The comedian also didn’t right there as he went out to call Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship, taking a sly dig on the ‘cheating thing’. “We’ve all been cheated on, everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us, on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me…”, he said without taking any names.

Watch:

Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq — Don Salmon (@dijoni) March 5, 2023

While Rock continues to crack about the incident, Smith right after the event also issued a public apology on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.