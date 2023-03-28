Chris Rock has publicly criticised the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The reason- his close friend Adam Sandler never getting an Oscar nomination. At the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Rock slammed the Academy Awards while praising Sandler for his outstanding work, particularly in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. Rock said during the event, “We all work hard, but nobody works as hard as the Sandman (Sandler). He further referenced the Oscars snub, and said, “Nobody comes even close, so the Oscars, you know, they’re f****** a*******, and if they don’t want to give my man his props, then we will tonight.”

In his speech, Rock also mentioned that he and Sandler have been close friends for more than three decades. He also reminisced about a time when he was one of the few Black comedians in their social circle, and Sandler was one of the first people to accept him.

Adam Sandler received fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Later, he went to work in the film industry. Throughout his three-decade career, the 56-year-old actor has delivered successful films such as Happy Gilmore, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, The Wedding Singer, Punch Drunk Love, and Uncut Gems.

Prior to the 92nd Academy Awards, Sandler had made a humorous remark that if he didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in “Uncut Gems”, he would intentionally make a terrible movie to get revenge on the Academy. Although he wasn’t nominated, Sandler was awarded the Independent Spirit Award the same year.

Chris Rock disclosed last year that he turned down the Academy’s offer to host the 95th Oscars following the controversial ‘slap gate’ involving Will Smith last year. During the Oscars 2022, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s bald head while presenting an award. This comment incited Smith, who then proceeded to slap Rock on stage. As a result of his violent behaviour, the Academy prohibited Smith from attending their events for ten years.

