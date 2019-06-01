Onward trailer: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland are two elf brothers out on an adventure in Disney-Pixar's fantasy film

Just two weeks after the record-breaking Avengers Endgame's release, Chris Pratt(Star-Lord) and Tom Holland (Spider-man) are ready to reunite for a Pixar Animation's fantasy film titled Onward. The actors play elf brothers who are out an adventure to discover if magic still exists.

In Onward, Pratt, 39, plays the boisterous older brother Barley, while Holland, 22, is the meek, reserved younger sibling, Ian. Veep Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as their mother.

Check out the teaser here:

In times of old, the world was magical…but times change. Watch the new trailer for #PixarOnward and see the film when it cometh to theaters March 2020. pic.twitter.com/zbm2StdrFS — Disney and Pixar's Onward (@pixaronward) May 31, 2019

The first teaser trailer of Onward shows magical creatures have stuck into suburban normalcy, leading natural lives as human beings. The modern world seems to have lost it's magic as we witness dragons as house pets, trolls running the bridge toll booths, and garden gnomes taking care of the lawns. To change all that, Barley and Ian embark on a journey to see if magic still exists in the world.

Pratt and Holland both took to social media just as the trailer was unveiled to share their excitement for the project. Pratt called the project "what is legit maybe the greatest movie in history."

Written and directed by Dan Scanlon (Monster’s University), Onward is slated to release on 6 March, 2020.

Watch the Onward teaser trailer here



Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 10:37:32 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.