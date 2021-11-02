Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated film penned by Finding Nemo writer, produced by Ron's Gone Wrong makers
Chris Pratt will voice the popular orange tabby cat, which has been previously voiced by Bill Murray.
After bagging Super Mario Bros, Hollywood star Chris Pratt is now set to voice the popular comic strip cat Garfield in a new animated feature.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson's Alcon Entertainment is backing the new Garfield.
Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first appeared in comics sections in 1978, with the lazy orange tabby cat often causing problems for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie. Garfield, which debuted in 41 newspapers, currently holds the record as the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.
Alcon acquired the rights from Davis, who will serve as an executive producer on the film along with Bridget McMeel from Amuse and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P Wegner produce alongside Kosove and Johnson.
DNEG Animation, whose recent credits include the animated feature Ron's Gone Wrong, will animate and produce the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and president Tom Jacomb will both serve as producers.
Sony Pictures has bought the rights to release the film worldwide, excluding China. Garfield previously appeared on the big screen in live-action/animated hybrid Garfield in 2004, and its 2006 sequel, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. In these movies, both produced by 20th Century Fox, Bill Murray voiced the titular cat.
Pratt's voice work also includes the Lego Movie films and Pixar's Onward. The actor, who most recently starred in Amazon's sci-fi feature The Tomorrow War, will next be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion.
