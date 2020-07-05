Chris Hemsworth says he will undergo radical physical transformation for Todd Phillips-directed Hulk Hogan biopic

Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Netflix's action-thriller Extraction, helmed by Sam Hargrave.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he is really excited about the biopic on WWE legend Hulk Hogan, which is currently in development.

The Thor actor revealed that he will bulk up his physique for the much-anticipated Netflix film to be directed by Joker helmer Todd Phillips.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor."

''And then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing,” Hemsworth told British magazine Total Film.

The project was announced last year, with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver and John Pollono attached to pen the script.

The 36-year-old actor, however, said that the team is still “quite a way away” from starting production on the film.

“I haven't even seen a script yet. The project is deep in development. Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point.

''There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be. Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written —but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away.''

The biopic will be produced by Michael Sugar through his Sugar23's first-look Netflix deal along with Joint Efforts' Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff, and Hemsworth.

It was previously reported that rather than encompassing his entire life, the biopic will focus on Hogan's ascent to international fame and becoming a cultural icon in the late 1970-8os. It will be the origin story of the "Hulkster", whose was born as Terry Gene Bollea. The 12-time world champion in wrestling, Bollea has also starred in popular films such as Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny. The term "Hulkmania" was coined to denote his mainstream popularity throughout this period.

Hogan was embroiled in a sex tape scandal in 2012, but it would not be included in the biopic, the report has confirmed.

The former wrestler will also serve as executive producer along with Sugar23's Ashley Zalta. Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman will serve as co-producers.

