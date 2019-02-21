You are here:

Chris Hemsworth to portray wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in Netflix biopic, to be helmed by Todd Philips

FP Staff

Feb 21, 2019 10:33:59 IST

Chris Hemsworth is set to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a biopic that will premiere on Netflix. The film will reunite director Todd Phillips and writer Scott Silver, who have recently worked together for DC's standalone movie Joker, says The Hollywood ReporterJohn Pollono will serve as a co-writer on the project.

Chris Hemsworth (left) will be portraying Hulk Hogan in Netflix biopic. Twitter/@Popcrave, @culturenmania

Rather than encompassing his entire life, the biopic will focus on Hogan's ascent to international fame and becoming a cultural icon in the late 1970-8os. It will be the origin story of  the "Hulkster", whose was born as Terry Gene Bollea. The 12-time world champion in wrestling, Bollea has also starred in popular films such as Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny. The term "Hulkmania" was coined to denote his mainstream popularity throughout this period.

Hogan was embroiled in a sex tape scandal in 2012, but it would not be included in the biopic, the report has confirmed.

Hogan will consult on the project as well as executive produce it. It will be produced by Philips and Bradley Cooper via their banner Joint Effort, which recently financed Cooper's directorial debut, A Star is Born. Also producing will be Michael Sugar, Hemsworth and World Championship Wrestling producer Eric Bischoff. Netflix has acquired the exclusive life rights from Hogan. Sugar23’s Ashley Zalta will also executive produce.

