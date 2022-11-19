Currently busy with his National Geographic adventure docuseries Limitless, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth learnt something about his health which is making him feel wary of his future. During the shooting of Disney + Hotstar’s latest series, the Thor star underwent standard tests, which revealed he is at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s. In his recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chris revealed that it was in an episode of the series when Chris was told about the “warning”. While commenting on the same, the actor said that what he discovered was “my biggest fear.” During his recent interaction with the magazine, the Hollywood star said that he has two copies of the gene APOE4, which has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease by some studies.

While detailing about the discovery of his health condition, the Thor star emphasised that this finding doesn’t mean that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and neither does it mean that he will definitely develop the condition. However, the discovery still remains a cause for concern. In his conversation, the actor revealed that he is “eight to ten times more likely” to develop the condition. Vanity Fair quoted Chris as saying, “My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatise it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.”

Continuing further, Chris revealed that the news didn’t come as a surprise to him as his grandfather has Alzheimer’s. He claimed that the news forced him to face the reality of his own mortality. Chris added, “Most of us like to avoid speaking about death. Then all of a sudden, to be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, and the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Next, the actor will be seen in Sam Hargrave’s action thriller sequel Extraction 2, which will hit theatres next year. Apart from this, Chris also has George Miller’s action adventure Furiosa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.