Chris Hemsworth arrives in Ahmedabad to shoot for Netflix drama Dhaka, also starring Manoj Bajpayee

Chris Hemsworth arrived in Ahmedabad on 31 October to shoot for Netflix film Dhaka, a Mid-Day report informed. The film will be shot across various locations in India and Indonesia from November this year to March 2019.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda alongside Hemsworth, the kidnapping drama is being helmed by Sam Hargrave, who will be making his directorial debut with the project. Hargrave graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War, to second unit director in Avengers: Infinity War. .

As reported earlier, Dhaka is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self. The script has been penned by Joe Russo and he's producing with his brother Anthony, AGBO's Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment's Hemsworth and Ben Grayson.

Hemsworth recently wrapped up the shooting of the latest Men in Black spinoff, which he announced on Instagram. Meanwhile, Marvel's Avengers 4, where the actor essays the role of Asgardian god Thor, is rumoured to drop its first trailer soon.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 17:48 PM