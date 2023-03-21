The trailer of Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga garnered a great response from the fans on social media. While the heist thriller is expected to be an entertaining affair, ahead of the film’s release, director Ajay Singh spoke about casting the lead pair, shooting at the Kulu airport at 2°C, India’s win at Oscars 2023 and more… Edited excerpts from the interview:

Positive comments on social media

Yeah, we have seen such comments, actually, I also have gone to the YouTube link and have seen all these comments and there is an excitement towards the content, which is good.

Reactions from family

Everybody feels it’s increasing and at the same time, intriguing, whether it is going to be a heist or a hijack. So they also keep guessing and they want to know the answer from me but I can’t give them the spoiler. Though it is good to see the trailer working so good among the fans. The whole idea is we have just created some questions in the mind of the audience.

Since the film has been mounted on a good scale, didn’t you have thought of releasing the film in theatres instead of OTT?

That’s the call, that the producer has to take really. For me, it was a story which was given to me. A good script in my hand, which I had to do full justice to that, which I think we have done and then what, where it is released and how it is released, is the call, which had to be taken by the producers. So, ideally, I don’t have any say in that.

The chemistry between Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam seems to be one of the biggest highlights. So, were they first choice for the film?

Yes, exactly. They were the first choice. Because we know that initially, it looked an unusual pair, but the first day of the shoot basically we knew that the pairing is working. And then you see the film you will understand that the romantic chemistry is very important for the film to work and it is working basically, and Vishal Mishra song also garnered love from people. So that adds up to the larger romantic track also.

Who came up with this title, since it has a nostalgic feeling to it?

This name is Amar Kaushik’s idea. Yeah, even if you see there is heist and hijack happening, but overall it’s a ride, basically it’s a roller coaster ride which is going to give you fun at the end of it. And that fun element is properly represented by this name Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and that’s why the name is great.

Any memorable moments or pranks for the sets

I don’t know how much of pranks I can tell you but there were sometimes like when we were shooting at the Kulu airport, we were shooting at 2°C basically. And I don’t know whether you can call it fun or not but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to do something of that scale where the whole airport is under you. You are shooting, landing and evacuation with nearly 300 junior crowd. That’s an experience by itself or enough for a filmmaker to do something on this scale. It is very interesting so that will always remain in my mind all my life. That’s very interesting thing which we did.

Looking at your Instagram account, one can see your affection towards cricket. So any movie on this sport in the future?

I don’t know about making anything on cricket, but I will surely make a sports film for which I have a script also in my mind but it’s not gonna be cricket but it will have that sports spirit in it because I enjoy the spirit of playing any sport. Actually, if you see, I play regularly Cricket, but I can play all the sports. My niece is a badminton player and all we are a family of sports people, so I like playing all the sports.

Any bucket list of actors you want to work with or filmmakers who inspired you to take this creative thing as your career?

I think it’s all gonna be project-wise. For any project for a story which guy or a girl basically suits that’s in my bucket list basically. Because there are so many good actors. I don’t want to name anybody, but there are so many good actors, it’s just which project their suit and which project they come on board that because that becomes your bucket list. The answer to the first question and the second one, there are a few directors, all across the world basically, who have really left some impression on me. The first two guys are, the one is Christopher Nolan and the second is David Fincher. From India, I don’t know, you might chuckle on this but it’s Ram Gopal Varma. The pre-2005 Ram Gopal Verma, who delivered Satya, Company and Rangeela, because so many genres he has touched upon and he has done justice to each genre. So he is one guy who really has left an impression on my filmmaking.

With our Oscars win do you think that Indian cinema is getting long-due world recognition?

See, the Oscar award is quite a big award basically. But we don’t really require any recognition from anybody because we are good enough industry. Our whole complete Indian industry is good enough industry and our audiences are the ones which are giving us awards. Because before RRR won the Oscar, it was already a winner because the audience had loved it and given it thousand crores basically. So that is one more validation from a big award show that is good, but otherwise, also RRR was a winner all the way.

