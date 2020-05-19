Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Netflix suspense drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, to release on 5 June

Netflix revealed the first look and release date of its upcoming drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Saiyami Kher (Mirzya, Special Ops) and Roshan Mathew (Moothon, Aanandam) in lead roles.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, which went on floors sometime in June 2019, will release on Netflix on 5 June. The first look still features Kher and Mathew in a drab blue-walled apartment.

Here is the first look

What money gives, it can also take. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72, starring @SaiyamiKher and Roshan Matthew! pic.twitter.com/nQ5vtFx4DE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 19, 2020

Kher will be seen as Sarita Pillai, whom she described as a 30-year-old overworked middle-class woman, and the sole breadwinner of the household. According to a press release, her life is stuck in a rut but only changes direction when she finds a continuous stash of money under her kitchen sink.

Meanwhile, Mathew will be seen as a struggling musician, who dreams of making it big after moving to Mumbai. However, every attempt is met with a failure, which also affects his marriage.

"It is the story of a strong-willed middle-class housewife, who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power, and money," Kashyap said about the film in a statement.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai marks Kashyap's fourth collaboration with the streaming giant. He has previously directed a short for the anthology films Lust Stories, and an adaptation of Vikram Chandra's Sacred Games. Both projects were nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2019.

Recently, he helmed a short in the horror anthology film Ghost Stories. His segment starred Sobhita Dhulipala as a paranoid and pregnant housewife, whose young nephew develops a strange obsession with her.

The filmmaker has also been cast in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama Bole Chudiyan.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 14:29:48 IST

