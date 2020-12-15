Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Marvel's Loki, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors — Trailers this week

From Marvel's upcoming exclusive series on Loki, to Michelle Pfeiffer's French Exit, here's a list of trailers released this week

This past week saw significant developments in the entertainment sector with trailers of major projects coming out. From Marvel's upcoming exclusive series on Loki, to Michelle Pfeiffer's French Exit, here's a list of trailers released this week.

See the trailers

Nomadland

See You Down the Road

NOMADLAND, starring Frances McDormand.

A film by Chloé Zhao

February 2021#NMDLND pic.twitter.com/mJaM7zroeT — Nomadland (@nomadlandfilm) December 14, 2020

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, a recession-era road trip drama starring Frances McDormand, is a follow-up to the filmmaker's acclaimed 2018 film The Rider. Adapted from Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, the film is about a woman, Fern, who after her Nevada business collapses, joins with other older American workers laid off in the Great Recession to travel the country in campers.

Nomadland is expected to release in February 2021.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron. Rick & Morty scribe Michael Waldron is penning the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer. The six-episode series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre.

Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in May 2021.

Ariana Grande: excuse me, I love you

Ariana Grande recently announced her Netflix tour film excuse me, i love you. Titled after the lyrics of her first song R.E.M., the pop star's project brings before her audience her 2019 Sweetner world tour.

excuse me, i love you releases on Netflix on 21 December.

Outside the Wire

Featuring Anthony Mackie, Outside the Wire is a sci-fi thriller. It also stars Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Damon Idris (Black Mirror), Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!), and Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire). Envisioned in a future world, Mackie and Idris' characters go on a mission to deter a potentially harmful device from actualising its scope and destroying the planet.

Outside the Wire premieres on Netflix on 15 January.

French Exit

French Exit, based on Patrick deWitt’s novel of the same name, features Lucas Hedges and Michelle Pfeiffer. The story revolves around a Manhattan heiress (Pfeiffer) who moves to Paris with her son (Hedges) after their fortune dwindles considerably.

The film is scheduled to release on 12 February, 2021.

Pinocchio

Based on the famous 1883 novel, director Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio tells the extraordinary story of the wooden puppet that came to life. The film features academy award winner Roberto Benigni as Mister Geppetto and debutant Federico lelapi as Pinocchio.

The film is scheduled to release on 25 December.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Criminal Justice season 2 is the Indian adaption of the hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was previously adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show The Night Of. The first season, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, featured Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, and Mita Vashisht.

The sophomore season, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, will feature Tripathi reprising his role of defence lawyer Madhav Mishra and Goenka as lawyer Nikhat Hussain, who attempts to unravel the new case. Kirti Kulhari, Jisshu Sengupta, and Shilpa Shukla also join the cast for this season.

The series premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December.

Servant season 2

Apple TV+ returns with the second season of Servant, after the cliffhanger of the first. The cast for the M Night Shyamalan-produced show includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on 15 January, 2021.

Transformers: War for Cybertron — Earthrise





After Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy - Siege, Netflix recently dropped the trailer of the follow-up titled Transformers: War for Cybertron — Earthrise.

The series will premiere on Netflix on 30 December.