Chiwetel Ejiofor says director Sam Raimi will bring 'wealth of imagination' to Doctor Strange franchise
Chiwetel Ejiofor recently said Sam Raimi is best-suited for the world of Doctor Strange.
Chiwetel Ejiofor says he is looking forward to collaborating with filmmaker Sam Raimi on the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange.
The actor, who is reprising his role as Baron Karl Mordo in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, said the director brings “wealth of imagination” to the franchise.
“I love Sam Raimi, so I’m very excited that he’s making the film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he’s just one of the seminal figures.
“I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it’s so amazing,” Ejiofor told entertainment website GamesRadar+.
The 12 Years a Slave actor said Raimi is best-suited for the world of Doctor Strange.
“I think he has an incredible mind and I think he’s really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it’s very suited to the world that’s been created by Doctor Strange, and I’m very excited to see what he does with that world,” he said.
Scott Derrickson, who helmed he first instalment stepped down as director of the upcoming project citing "creative differences." In January, Marvel confirmed Derrickson's departure in a statement, but added he will continue as executive producer on the film.
The film will also feature Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Scarlet Witch. She will join the movie following the events of her Disney Plus series WandaVision.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on 25 March, 2022.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
