Chitrangada Singh to back another sports drama after producing Sandeep Singh's biopic Soorma

After Soorma. the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic based on the life of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh, actress Chitrangada Singh is all set to back another biopic based on the life of a sporting personality.

Chitrangada, who turned producer with Soorma after purchasing the rights to make a biopic on the life of former India Hockey captain, is now planning to produce another sports biopic, according to a report by Pune Mirror.

The report states that the idea is still in the initial stage but she has liked a riveting emotional story and is in talks with her team to bring it to the screen. "She is planning to roll with it early next year with some known faces," adds the source.

Chitrangada was last seen in the third instalment of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise as Sanjay Dutt’s love interest. The film opened on 27 July. She is now looking forward to the Nikkhil Advani crime drama Bazaar, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra. The film is set against the backdrop of the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Soorma, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, collected a total of Rs 30.11 crores from India.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 10:37 AM