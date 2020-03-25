Chiranjeevi to make social media debut on Ugadi, Telugu superstar says he wants to interact with fans personally

People have been cooped up in their homes due to the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Social media updates from celebrities are keeping them entertained in these times.

Now, there is another incentive to stay at home and remain glued to the phones. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is set for a social media debut on Wednesday bringing much joy to his formidable fan base.

The actor had announced through a video on 24 March that he wanted to interact with his fans directly and share his opinion or any message through his official online handles.

The video was shared by Konidela Pro Company on Twitter.

This Ugadi is going to be special. Tomorrow, your Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu is going to start interacting with you from his official social media handles. Get ready to follow and show him some love.#WelcomeMegaStarToSM pic.twitter.com/2PwDM0TT7J — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 24, 2020

“This Ugadi is going to be special. Tomorrow, your megastar Chiranjeevi garu is going to start interacting with you from his official social media handles. Get ready to follow and show him some love,” read the caption of the post.

It also urged people to show love and welcome the actor to social media. Since being shared, the 21-second clip has garnered nearly 82,000 views and over 10,000 likes on Twitter.

The Konidela production company is a production house set up by South actor Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi’s son.

Chiranjeevi’s social media debut would coincide with the first day of the Hindu new year, Ugadi. This auspicious day is celebrated by Hindus in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

While self-quarantine and social distancing have led to low key celebrations, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor’s exciting new venture is sure to usher in the festive spirit.

