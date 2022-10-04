After hooking the audiences to their seat with his performance in Koratala Siva’s actioner Acharya, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to amaze fans with Mohan Raja’s much-anticipated film Godfather. The film which is hitting the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra is nothing less than a treat for all movie lovers, as it stars superstar Salman Khan in a cameo. Now, in his recent interview with Film Companion, Chiranjeevi exhibited that he is filled with gratitude for the Bollywood star, as he readily agreed to essay a small role in his upcoming crime thriller. In his latest conversation, the megastar revealed that Salman agreed to play his part in the movie even without reading a script. Not only this but also the Dabangg star refused to accept any payment for his cameo.

Revealing how filmmaker Mohan Raja suggested Salman’s name for the role, Chiranjeevi said that he told the director that he will try to bring the actor on board. This is after the Acharya actor revealed that Salman “is the best friend of our family” and respects them “the same way we respect him.” Continuing further, Chiranjeevi said that after he messaged him, Salman was quick to reply, “Yeah, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?” While revealing the news, Chiranjeevi said that although “it is a small character”, it is “very respectable.” And added that to know about it more he “can watch Lucifer.” Responding to him Salman said, “‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’” Chiranjeevi added that the actor agreed to do the part “within 2-3 minutes.”

After this conversation, Chiranjeevi revealed that his son and actor Ram Charan along with the GodFather’s producer visited Salman to discuss the matter further. The megastar revealed that Salman, in his conversation with Ram Charan, said that he is his brother and he doesn’t need to see Lucifer. Salman further asked Ram to send a person who can narrate the role. Chiranjeevi added that when producers offered him a part of his fees, he was quick to deny it. Chiranjeevi said, “When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost.’”

All set to hit the theatres tomorrow, Godfather makers have recently released a promotional song Thaar Maar, featuring the two stars. The song has been released in both Hindi and Telugu.

