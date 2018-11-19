You are here:

Chinmayi Sripaada's South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union membership terminated

Indo-Asian News Service

November 19, 2018 10:21:57 IST

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, who had last month come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu as part of the #MeToo movement, has revealed that the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union has terminated her membership.

Chinmayi Sripada. Image via Facebook/@chinmayisripada

Chinmayi, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, took to Twitter to share the news about being axed by the dubbing union.

This move, according to insiders, has come after Chinmayi backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union.

