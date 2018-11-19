Chinmayi Sripaada's South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union membership terminated

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, who had last month come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu as part of the #MeToo movement, has revealed that the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union has terminated her membership.

Chinmayi, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, took to Twitter to share the news about being axed by the dubbing union.

Sooo given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can longer dub in Tamil films henceforth. The reason stated is that I haven’t paid ‘subscription fees’ for 2 years though this hasn’t stopped them from taking 10% off my dubbing income — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

According to Tamil Film Industry rules if you’re not a member of the dubbing union they wont allow you to work. Considering no written communication, message was sent to me on past dues and with the membership terminated I wonder if I ll dub for a film again in Tamil. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

This move, according to insiders, has come after Chinmayi backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union.

I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I dont know yet if I’ll be given my membership back. Just a decision that’s been taken without informing me that my membership is terminated. I am still on the much publicised concert tour in the US. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

Anyway as of now it looks like ‘96 will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue. Bye Bye! — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

