Twitter users ask Hariharan to be 'careful' of MeToo allegations after singer announces concert with Chinmayi Sripada

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who named lyricist Vairamuthu as a sexual harasser and accused him of behaving inappropriately with her at an event in 2005/2006, was trolled on social media for not reporting the alleged incident back when it happened. The comments came from several Twitter users after she announced a US concert with singer Hariharan, marking his 40 years in music, on the micro-blogging website.

Soon after the announcement was made, some Twitter users asked Hariharan to be "careful" around her if he wanted to be safe from allegations of sexual harassment.

Onnum kavalapada theva illa hariharan sir

Ungala compliant pannumpothu neenga

Setthu karumadhi mudinjirukum.. — Chandru (@Chandru35852706) October 20, 2018

The tweet has been written in Tamil, but translates to: "Don’t worry Hari Sir, by the time she complains about you, your final rites would be completed." Another user said, "40 years later, there will be one #MeToo parcel for Hariharan."

Aparam 40 years kalichu hariharanuku oru #MeToo parcel @Chinmayi — Balaji Maxwel (@balaji_maxwel) October 20, 2018

Ingaiyum evanathu unkita vambu pana poran nee 2030 la tweet poda pora — Trouble Maker (@awsumjoseph) October 20, 2018

The tweet translates to: "He might harass you during the concert, and you will tweet about it in 2030."

@SingerHariharan pls be careful sir — Hari (@apharan) October 20, 2018

Another user shamed Sripaada for not reporting the alleged incident earlier by saying, "She will accuse Hariharan of sexually harassing her 15 years later."

"13 years later, you'll accuse Hariharan of pulling your hand, right?" asked another.

13 வருஷம் கழிச்சி அந்தாளும் கைய புடிச்சி இழுத்தான்னு பிராது குடுக்கப் போறே..அதானே..? — Fahim Amanullah (@AmanullahFahim) October 21, 2018

Sripada has been at the forefront of India's #MeToo movement and has called out several prominent personalities from the South Indian film and music industry on the basis of the accounts sent to her by survivors.

