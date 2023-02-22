Sikandar Kher will be seen playing a pivotal character in the upcoming web-series Chidiya Udd, which will be out on MX Player. It is about human trafficking which is set in Kamathipura. This is not the first time that Sikandar will be seen playing a such strong character, but what makes it special is, there is speculation about his character being inspired by a real life criminal of Kamathipura. The sources say there has been a lot of detailed discussion on this real life person.

An insider revealed, “Kamathipura is infamous for tough bouncers, who are known for being rough. Sikandar’s character is sort of inspired by someone who lives there and has a criminal background. There has been a lot of discussion about the real person, like his mannerisms, the way he talks or the way he thinks. Since the inspiration for the character is a real person, the team is not naming him.”

The web series also stars versatile actor Jackie Shroff, Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal, along with Ravi Kothari, Gopal K Singh, and Dheeraj Dev, in pivotal roles in the series. The new series will be produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and directed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav.

