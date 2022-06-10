Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia collaborated for the first time with Chhorii and after its humongous success, the duo is set to come back on screen with Chhorii 2.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently on cloud 9 as she is garnering praises from all corners for her phenomenal performance in Janhit Mein Jaari. Recently, Vishal Furia, the director of Nushrratt's solo lead film, Chhorrii, took to his social media and reviewed the film.

Reviewing Nushrratt's performance, he said, "You are scaling newer heights and conquering newer horizons, my dear @nushrrattbharuccha... To convey such poignant message while, while making the audience laugh. Striking the right balance is not an easy task. Totally loved the film. You are the best."

Nushrratt and Vishal collaborated for the first time with 'Chhorii' and after its humongous success, the duo is set to come back on screen with Chhorii 2.

Directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, the film also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Tinu Anand and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release, Janhit Mein Jaari has opened with rave reviews across the country.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee, followed by Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev Kancharana and a pan India film with Bellamkonda Srinivas.

​​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​