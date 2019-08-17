Chhichhore song Fikar Not: Sushant, Shraddha reunite with their former selves in Pritam's upbeat track

The first song from Chhichhore is all about reliving happier college days. Titled 'Fikar Not', the song sees the younger characters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty celebrate and make merry with their older selves.

The setting is a college reunion, where the lead actors (from their university days) are reunited with their current middle-aged versions. While the song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Pritam has composed the number. Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh, Sreerama Chandra, and Antara Mitra have lent their voices to the groovy track.

Sushant Singh Rajput shared the song on Twitter. Check it out

Director Nitesh Tiwari wanted the song to align with the film’s core message, which is to take life as it comes and enjoy it to the fullest. The song is more of an anthem featuring two different lives of the characters. The clincher is that they will be shaking a leg with their respective old selves, Mumbai Mirror reports .

The report adds that the song was shot in April with as many as 500 backup dancers.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). According to the official synopsis, the film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, via his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Fox Star Studios. Pritam has composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the songs.

Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 6 September.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 16:00:57 IST