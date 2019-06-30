Chhichhore makers release BTS video two months before release of Sushant Singh Rajput's film

Makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Chhichhore recently released a behind-the-scenes video of the film. Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, sees the lead pair appear in a double role of sorts. The duo's double avatars hint at the fact that the makers may be trying to portray two completely different generations through the film.

In the recently released video clip, Tiwari can be seen sitting behind a monitor, enjoying comic scenes play out before him. Footage of the film's wrap party was also included, with glimpses of the cast having a gala time and also getting a special goody bag at the end of celebrations.

Check out Chhichhore's behind-the-scenes video:

Two months away... #Chhichhore arrives on 30 Aug 2019... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. #2MonthsToChhichhore pic.twitter.com/RgIkmmIFRs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

Varun Sharma, who was lauded for his comic timing in Fukrey, is one of the more familiar faces on the project.

Reports in Times Now suggest that the narrative of Chhichhore will be set against the backdrop of an engineering college.

In October last year, the makers of the film released a quirky poster that bears the famous Hindi saying "Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi" on top and features the cast in two versions — young and old — hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

It’s a full house in the first poster of #Chhichhore. pic.twitter.com/dzeqgRhuGW — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2018

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 30 August.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 12:15:00 IST