Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's film earns Rs 74.17 cr within 2 weeks

Chhichhore has earned a total of Rs 74.17 crore after almost two weeks at the box office. The campus comedy has raked in Rs 5.34 crore on its second Friday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the film's box office figures on social media, adding that the film can expect big box office numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the box office performance of Chhichhore

#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri... Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]... Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

The film has also recorded comparatively higher numbers on the second Friday than films such as Total Dhamaal, which earned Rs 4.75 crore and even the big films like Kesari (Rs 4.45 crore) and Bharat (Rs 4.30 crore).

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film has also become Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, which may affect the revenue.

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 13:38:36 IST