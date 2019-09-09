You are here:

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film rakes in Rs 35.98 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Sep 09, 2019 13:43:11 IST

The current box office collection of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore stands at Rs 35.98 crore. According to trade analysts, tier-2 and tier-3 cities are driving the film's business forward. It was previously reported that a positive word-of-mouth also had a role to play in the film's box office success. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark this week.

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoors film rakes in Rs 35.98 cr on opening weekend

A still from Chhichhore. YouTube

Here are the latest box office figures for Chhichhore.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

Chhichhore opened to lukewarm reviews and just earned Rs 7.32 crore. Anna MM Vetticad wrote, "Both thematically and tonally, the film is trying to be what it is not throughout, borrowing heavily from 3 Idiots in terms of mood and even plot points."

The film is now Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website TamilRockers, which may affect the revenue.

Director Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service (IANS): "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 13:43:11 IST

tags: Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chhichhore , chhichhore box office collection , Naveen Polishetty , Nitesh Tiwari , sharsh kumar shukla , Shraddha Kapoor , Sushant Singh Rajput , Tahir Raj Bhasin , Tushar Pandey , Varun Sharma

also see

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's comedy earns Rs 19.57 cr in two days

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's comedy earns Rs 19.57 cr in two days

Chhichhore music review: Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya's album fails to go beyond '90s nostalgia

Chhichhore music review: Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya's album fails to go beyond '90s nostalgia

Chhichhore movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput ages, Shraddha Kapoor does not in a hotch-potch with a 3 Idiots hangover

Chhichhore movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput ages, Shraddha Kapoor does not in a hotch-potch with a 3 Idiots hangover