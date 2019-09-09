Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film rakes in Rs 35.98 cr on opening weekend

The current box office collection of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore stands at Rs 35.98 crore. According to trade analysts, tier-2 and tier-3 cities are driving the film's business forward. It was previously reported that a positive word-of-mouth also had a role to play in the film's box office success. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark this week.

Here are the latest box office figures for Chhichhore.

#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

Chhichhore opened to lukewarm reviews and just earned Rs 7.32 crore. Anna MM Vetticad wrote, "Both thematically and tonally, the film is trying to be what it is not throughout, borrowing heavily from 3 Idiots in terms of mood and even plot points."

The film is now Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website TamilRockers, which may affect the revenue.

Director Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service (IANS): "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

